Australia commodity index down 0.7 pct in June-RBA

SYDNEY, July 3 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) index of commodity prices fell 0.7 percent in June, from May, due mainly to falls in oil and thermal coal.

In May, the index declined by a revised 1.3 percent in special drawing rights (SDR) terms. The index reading of 132.6 in June was 10.5 percent lower than the same month last year. Much of that decline was due to lower prices for iron ore and coking coal.

In Australian dollar terms, the index slipped 1.7 percent in June, leaving it down 9.9 percent for the year. (Reporting by Ian Chua)