FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia commodity index down 0.7 pct in June-RBA
Sections
Featured
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
July 3, 2012 / 12:11 AM / 5 years ago

Australia commodity index down 0.7 pct in June-RBA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, July 3 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) index of commodity prices fell 0.7 percent in June, from May, due mainly to falls in oil and thermal coal.

In May, the index declined by a revised 1.3 percent in special drawing rights (SDR) terms. The index reading of 132.6 in June was 10.5 percent lower than the same month last year. Much of that decline was due to lower prices for iron ore and coking coal.

In Australian dollar terms, the index slipped 1.7 percent in June, leaving it down 9.9 percent for the year. (Reporting by Ian Chua)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.