UPDATE 1-Aussie central bank chief unmoved on China after market turmoil

By Patrick Graham and John Geddie

LONDON, June 30 (Reuters) - Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Glenn Stevens showed no new concern over the Chinese economy on Tuesday after a raft of responses from Beijing helped stem two weeks of turmoil that have driven stocks some 20 percent lower.

The RBA has done its best to shore up demand at home by cutting interest rates twice this year to an all-time low of 2 percent, and Stevens said he still expected a weakening of the Aussie dollar that would also help that cause.

But a crucial element to any bounce in the economy will be demand from China for the iron and other commodities mined in Australia, which has seen a decade of heavy investment by international producers in the outback.

The sell-off in Chinese shares, while also a consolidation of steep gains earlier this year, has been grounded in worries that the world’s second largest economy is heading for a harder landing than previously thought. Asked if events there would complicate efforts to rebalance the Australian economy, Stevens told an audience of investors and economists in London:

“On China, we have no particular things to add than what we have already published...The managing down of the asset price/leverage story (in China) is a work in progress and still is.”

“I think the Chinese authorities are well tuned to the issues and have the tools to deal with it, but of course it will be a work in progress for a while and we have to accept that,” he added.

China stocks broke a punishing three-day losing streak on Tuesday as regulators and the government stepped up efforts to prevent the past few weeks’ plunge from inflicting further damage.

The RBA has previously said the economic risks in China, Australia’s biggest export market, were tilted to the downside.

Analysts say the potential for economies like Australia, hoping for more gains for the U.S. dollar that will give their exporters a competitive boost, are now likely to depend on the U.S. Federal Reserve making good on its promise to raise interest rates.

While Stevens declined to comment on when he expected the Fed to raise rates, he said emerging markets are now much better prepared for “lift off” and they would now welcome it.

“I think the emerging countries are as well placed as they can be and many would probably happy for it to happen sooner rather than later at this point,” he said.

“The Fed understands this also, that there is a certain uncertainty that would be lessened when the action occurs.”

Analysts believe without a hike or further depreciation of the Aussie dollar, the RBA may be convinced to cut rates again.

The Australian dollar was up slightly on the day at $0.7691 having dipped to $0.7680 after the governor’s comments. (Editing by Mark Trevelyan)