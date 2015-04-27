Low yields forcing more risk on retirement systems -RBA

SYDNEY, April 28 (Reuters) - Low global yields are forcing savers to take ever more risk to ensure an adequate future income, with people on the cusp of retirement much worse off than those a decade ago, a top Australian central banker said on Tuesday.

Speaking on the financial system, Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Glenn Stevens said he would not comment on interest rates given the next policy meeting was only a week away.

Markets are evenly split on whether the central bank will cut rates again at the May 5 meeting, having been on hold since an easing to 2.25 percent in February.

Stevens instead covered developments in the banking system including the need for banks to hold more capital against risk and the regulation of payment card interchange fees.

He noted that with bond yields at record lows or even negative in some countries, it was an open question at to how retirement systems would be able to generate an adequate flow of income for the retired community.

“Those on the brink of leaving the workforce, are in a much worse position than those who made it a decade ago,” said Stevens. “They have to accept a lot more risk to generate the expected flow of future income they want.”

Stevens also noted that cases of misconduct in the global financial system had run on longer than anyone had thought possible a few years ago.

“Without in any way wanting to pass judgement on any particular case, root causes seem to include distorted incentives coupled with an erosion of a culture that placed great store on acting in a trustworthy way,” he said.

“Finance depends on trust. In fact, in the end, it can depend on little else. Where trust has been damaged, repair has to be made.”

Industry and regulators were working on standards of behaviour, codes of practice and tighter rules where needed.

“In the end, though, you can’t legislate for culture or character. Culture has to be nurtured, which is not a costless exercise,” said Stevens. (Reporting by Wayne Cole)