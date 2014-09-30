Australia's RBA to front housing inquiry as loans grow

* RBA officials to appear before Senate committee on Oct 2

* Focus on measures to cool lending for housing investment

* Borrowing for investment growing at fastest pace in over 6 years

By Wayne Cole

SYDNEY, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Top officials from Australia’s central bank will appear before lawmakers on Thursday to answer questions on the housing market, just as data shows lending for investment growing at its fastest pace in over six years.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) last week surprised many by saying it was considering tougher rules on lending for housing investment given rapid loan growth and rising home prices.

That led Senators to invite the central bank to a hastily-arranged committee meeting to discuss the new measures with an eye to making sure they would not harm housing affordability or the supply of new homes.

Attending will be RBA Assistant Governor Malcolm Edey, who looks after the financial system as a whole, and Luci Ellis the head of its financial stability unit. The meeting starts at 8.30 a.m. on Thursday, or 2230 GMT on Wednesday.

The central bank last week warned that record low rates and intense competition among banks have fuelled growth in lending for investor housing that was making the market “unbalanced”.

The bank is worried that rapid lending growth would push up prices ever faster and lead to a speculative bust sometime down the track.

Home prices in Sydney were up over 16 percent in the year to August, according to figures from property consultant RP Data, while Melbourne boasted gains of almost 12 percent.

Figures out on Tuesday showed lending to buy investment properties accelerated yet further in August, to be up 9.2 percent on the same month last year. That was the fastest pace of growth since April 2008, though still well below the lofty peaks seen in the early 2000s.

The RBA even softened its long standing opposition to using macro-prudential measures that aim to limit the build up of leverage and risk-taking in the banking system as a whole rather than just at individual banks.

As a result, the RBA said it was discussing with the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) “additional steps that might be taken to reinforce sound lending practices, particularly for lending to investors.”

Such steps would likely focus on greater interest rate buffers for investor loans, increased capital provisions against such loans, and reduced exposure to geographical areas with investor concentration, said Su-Lin Ong, a senior economist at RBC Capital Markets.

“The RBA’s discomfort on the housing front has clearly increased recently,” she said.

Yet the central bank would not want to risk snuffing out the housing recovery completely since it is providing a critical offset to weakness in Australia’s mining sector.

“The strong residential construction upswing currently underway is, undoubtedly, the brightest spot of this patchy economy and key in generating employment, expenditure, and confidence,” added Ong.

“The RBA wants investors to participate, but possibly not to the extent that is emerging at present and with rising leverage. Finding the right balance may prove difficult.” (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Eric Meijer)