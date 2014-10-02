REFILE-UPDATE 2-Australia faces tough balancing act on housing loan rules

(Refiles to fix format)

By Wayne Cole

SYDNEY, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Australia’s regulators are attempting the tricky task of tightening lending rules to take the heat out of house prices, without doing collateral damage to a much-needed revival in home building.

Appearing before a Senate committee on Thursday, central bank officials said the intention was to avoid an upward spiral in prices that could potentially spill over into a bust that hurts household wealth and spending.

The danger was real enough that policy makers were prepared to experiment with macroprudential rules that aimed to limit the build up of leverage and risk-taking in the banking system as a whole, rather than just at individual banks.

Any steps would be targeted at restraining risky lending for investment in buy-to-let housing in inner-city districts of Sydney and Melbourne where prices were running hot, said Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Assistant Governor Malcolm Edey.

Edey said the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority, which oversees the banks, had already tightened its oversight of lending but was now considering “turning up the dial”.

“We are discussing with APRA steps that might be taken to reinforce sound lending practices, particularly for investor finance, though not necessarily limited to that,” Edey told the Senate inquiry into affordable housing.

A preliminary announcement on the steps was likely to come before the end of the year, he added.

The RBA last week surprised many by saying it was open to tougher rules on lending for housing lending given rapid loan growth and rising home prices.

Price growth had slowed somewhat in September, according to figures from property consultant RP Data, but were still up 9.3 percent on the same month last year.

In Sydney, annual price growth was running at a rapid 14.3 percent with Melbourne following at 8.1 percent.

BUT WHAT ABOUT HOME BUILDING?

Senators, however, were concerned that any new regulations would not choke off the recovery in housing in general, and particularly the ongoing resurgence in home building.

Government figures out on Thursday showed approvals to build new homes climbed 3 percent in August to a seven-month high, thanks entirely to a 9.6 percent jump in the apartment sector.

The central bank has been counting on a revival in home construction as one way to offset the winding down of a decade-long boom in mining investment.

“The construction upswing underway is, undoubtedly, the brightest spot of this patchy economy and key in generating employment, expenditure, and confidence,” said Su-Lin Ong, a senior economist at RBC Capital Markets.

“The RBA clearly wants investors to participate but possibly not to the extent that is emerging at present and with rising leverage. Finding the right balance may prove more difficult.”

Edey said setting a cap on loan to valuation ratios, as has been used by New Zealand, was unlikely to be included since it would have little impact on investors who typically were wealthy enough to afford large deposits on properties.

He would not be drawn on what steps might be taken but RBC’s Ong saw scope for a greater rate buffer for investors loans, increased capital provision against such loans, and some paring back of lending to areas which have a high concentration of investor activity. (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Eric Meijer)