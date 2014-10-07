UPDATE 1-Australia c.bank sits on rates, says A$ still high

* RBA holds rates at 2.5 pct, sticks to stable policy outlook

* Says A$ still high historically despite recent fall

* Markets priced for no move in rates until well into 2015

By Wayne Cole

SYDNEY, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Australia’s central bank kept interest rates at record lows for a 13th straight policy meeting on Tuesday, saying the economy was to run a little below par for some time yet.

The local dollar eased a touch after the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) reiterated that the currency was still high by historic standards, even though it has fallen sharply in the past month.

“Overall, the Bank still expects growth to be a little below trend for the next several quarters,” said RBA Governor Glenn Stevens, in what was largely a re-run of recent statements.

“On present indications, the most prudent course is likely to be a period of stability in interest rates.”

There had been some speculation it might drop the reference to a period of stability given rates have already been at 2.5 percent for over a year.

Interbank futures <0#YIB:> had priced in no chance of a move this week, while a Reuters poll of 18 analysts had found all expected rates to stay on hold. All also suspect the next move to be up but not until well into 2015.

There have been two major developments since the September policy meeting, one welcome the other less so.

On the positive side the local currency has fallen around 7 percent against a broadly stronger U.S. dollar, so cushioning miners from the impact of lower commodity prices while also making domestic businesses more competitive.

The RBA has long agitated for a lower currency and sounded as though it still wanted to see it fall farther.

“The exchange rate has declined recently, in large part reflecting the strengthening US dollar, but remains high by historical standards,” said Stevens.

CURBING SPECULATION, NOT BUILDING

Less welcome to policymakers in recent months has been a surge in borrowing to buy investment properties, particularly in the inner cities of Sydney and Melbourne.

The RBA is worried that risky lending could fuel an upward spiral in home prices that could potentially spill over into a bust that hurts consumer wealth and spending.

Price growth did slow somewhat in September, according to figures from property consultant RP Data, but were still up 9.3 percent on the same month last year.

In Sydney, annual price growth was running at a rapid 14.3 percent with Melbourne following at 8.1 percent.

The danger was real enough that regulators are considering experimenting with macroprudential rules that aim to limit the build up of leverage and risk-taking in the banking system as a whole, rather than just at individual banks.

“The goal would be to slow the level of speculative investment across the housing market, particularly in Sydney and Melbourne, alleviating the pressure on the RBA to raise interest rates in order to dampen housing market conditions,” said RP Data head of research Tim Lawless.

Indeed, policymakers are acutely aware of the need to safeguard an on-going revival in home building, which is badly needed to help offset the drag from a cooling mining sector.

Signs are the upswing in construction is a powerful one with a survey of the sector showing activity hit a nine-year peak in September.

Even better, demand for labour climbed to the highest in the history of the survey and the sector is the third biggest employer in the country with over a million workers. (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Eric Meijer)