Australia dollar likely to be "materially lower" in future-RBA
October 28, 2013 / 10:38 PM / 4 years ago

Australia dollar likely to be "materially lower" in future-RBA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Australia’s top central banker on Tuesday said it was likely the Australian dollar would fall materially in the future given the country’s declining terms of trade, a shift that would be welcomed to trade-exposed sectors of the domestic economy.

Speaking at an investment conference, Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Glenn Stevens also played down concerns about a possible bubble in housing prices, though he did caution borrowers and lenders against getting too carried away. (Reporting by Wayne Cole, editing by G Crosse)

