Australia central bank chief against lowering inflation target

SYDNEY, Aug 10 (Reuters) - The head of Australia's central bank on Wednesday said he favoured retaining the current inflation target of 2 percent to 3 percent and warned against lowering it just because actual inflation looked like undershooting for a while.

Answering questions after a speech on the limits of monetary policy, Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Glenn Stevens said there was only a low risk of the bank needing to take unconventional measures such as negative rates.

Underlying inflation is currently running at 1.5 percent and is forecast to remain under the target band for another two years or more, leading to some speculation the RBA might lower the band. (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Richard Borsuk)