No sign of speculative, credit bubble in Australia housing - RBA
June 27, 2014 / 12:10 AM / 3 years ago

No sign of speculative, credit bubble in Australia housing - RBA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, June 27 (Reuters) - There is no sign of a speculative credit bubble in Australia’s house prices, Reserve Bank of Australia Assistant Governor of Economics Christopher Kent said on Friday.

Kent said he saw a robust rise in dwelling investment ahead in response to low rates and given solid population growth. However, he said he would not want house prices to keep rising 10 percent a year, year after year.

Kent was speaking in Sydney to the House of Representatives Standing Committee. (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Paul Tait)

