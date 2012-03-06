Australia resource exports to see big rise in next few years-RBA

SYDNEY, March 7 (Reuters) - Australia will see a very substantial increase in resource exports over the next few years, the country’s central bank deputy governor said on Wednesday.

Speaking at an industry group conference in Sydney, Philip Lowe also said he was surprised by the market’s negative reaction to China’s growth target, which he said was ‘good news’ as Beijing was turning to a more sustainable growth model based on domestic demand.

Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao on Monday cut his nation’s 2012 growth target to an eight-year low of 7.5 percent and made boosting consumer demand the year’s first priority.