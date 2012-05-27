FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia c.bank to take bigger role in fin system oversight
May 27, 2012 / 11:16 PM / 5 years ago

Australia c.bank to take bigger role in fin system oversight

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, May 28 (Reuters) - Australia’s central bank will take on a greater and more complex role in overseeing the stability of the country’s financial system amid a worldwide push to strengthen regulation in the wake of the global financial crisis.

In a speech that made no mention of monetary policy, Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Glenn Stevens also said the bank’s Payments System Board will take a stronger role in setting general goals for the payments system, so as to help provide a focus for the innovation efforts of the various players.

“There will need, in the Board’s view, to be greater interaction between the Board and the industry to establish work towards shared goals,” Stevens told the Australian Payments Clearing Association in Sydney.

Stevens said details of the conclusions of the RBA’s strategic review of innovation are due to be released very soon. (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Lincoln Feast)

