#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 22, 2016 / 11:45 PM / a year ago

Australia watchdog appeals fine on Reckitt Benckiser as too light

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MELBOURNE, May 23 (Reuters) - Australia’s competition watchdog on Monday filed an appeal against the A$1.7 million ($1.2 million) fine a court ordered British consumer goods giant Reckitt Benckiser pay for misleading consumers on painkiller marketing.

“The ACCC will submit to the Full Court of the Federal Court that A$1.7 million in penalties imposed on a company the size of Reckitt Benckiser does not act as an adequate deterrent and might be viewed as simply a cost of doing business,” Australia Competition and Consumer Commission Chairman Rod Sims said in a statement.

The commission said earlier in May a penalty of at least A$6 million would have been appropriate. ($1 = 1.3841 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Stephen Coates)

