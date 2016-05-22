Australia watchdog appeals fine on Reckitt Benckiser as too light

MELBOURNE, May 23 (Reuters) - Australia’s competition watchdog on Monday filed an appeal against the A$1.7 million ($1.2 million) fine a court ordered British consumer goods giant Reckitt Benckiser pay for misleading consumers on painkiller marketing.

“The ACCC will submit to the Full Court of the Federal Court that A$1.7 million in penalties imposed on a company the size of Reckitt Benckiser does not act as an adequate deterrent and might be viewed as simply a cost of doing business,” Australia Competition and Consumer Commission Chairman Rod Sims said in a statement.

The commission said earlier in May a penalty of at least A$6 million would have been appropriate. ($1 = 1.3841 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Stephen Coates)