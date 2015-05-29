FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Great Barrier Reef kept off UNESCO "danger" list for now
May 29, 2015 / 11:54 AM / 2 years ago

Great Barrier Reef kept off UNESCO "danger" list for now

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 29 (Reuters) - A heritage committee of the UNESCO cultural agency stopped short on Friday of placing Australia’s Great Barrier Reef on an “in danger” list, while raising longer term concerns about its future.

A draft decision issued by UNESCO’s World Heritage Committee welcomed Australian efforts to maintain the environmentally sensitive region while noting its outlook was “poor” and that “climate change, poor water quality and impacts from coastal development are major threats to the property’s health”.

Reporting by Mark John; Editing by Andrew Callus

