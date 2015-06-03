FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Steps to tighten Australian mortgage lending bearing fruit - watchdog
June 3, 2015

Steps to tighten Australian mortgage lending bearing fruit - watchdog

SYDNEY, June 3 (Reuters) - Efforts to reinforce sound lending standards in Australian banks’ housing portfolios in the last three months are starting to bear fruit, Wayne Byres, the chairman of the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA), said on Wednesday.

The banking watchdog has put pressure on Australian banks to tighten their mortgage lending standards, following concerns about rising risks to the financial system led by sky-rocketing Sydney home prices amid record low interest rates, subdued wage growth and high unemployment.

Australian banks have bowed to those warnings, keeping growth in investment loans below a 10 percent annual speed limit and tightening standards on mortgage products such as interest-only loans.

“This effort has consumed a great deal of our supervisory time over the past three months, but is now starting to bear fruit,” Byres told a senate committee hearing in Canberra.

Describing its steps as “bread and butter supervision”, Byres said APRA’s success should not be judged by a fall in house prices.

“Our goal is simpler: that, regardless of the path of house prices, interest rates and broader economic activity, the loan books of Australian (banks) are built on solid foundations from sound lending standards,” he added. (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

