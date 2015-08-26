Australia regulator open to more steps to curb housing investment loans

SYDNEY, Aug 26 (Reuters) - It is too early to tell if further action is needed to curb housing investment loans, the head of the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) said on Wednesday.

Speaking to economists at a lunch in Sydney, APRA Chairman Wayne Byres also said growth in investor lending remained slightly above 10 percent, but had slowed from earlier “high levels”.

He added, “We remain open to taking additional steps, if needed, but from my perspective, the best outcome will be if lenders themselves maintain a healthy dose of common sense in their lending practices, and reduce the need for APRA to do more.”

In an attempt to cool red-hot property prices in Sydney and Melbourne, APRA recently announced tough new capital rules on the mortgage portfolios of banks.

That followed its call earlier in the year for banks to keep annual growth in investment home loans to below 10 percent. (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)