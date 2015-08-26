FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia regulator open to more steps to curb housing investment loans
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 26, 2015 / 3:58 AM / 2 years ago

Australia regulator open to more steps to curb housing investment loans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Aug 26 (Reuters) - It is too early to tell if further action is needed to curb housing investment loans, the head of the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) said on Wednesday.

Speaking to economists at a lunch in Sydney, APRA Chairman Wayne Byres also said growth in investor lending remained slightly above 10 percent, but had slowed from earlier “high levels”.

He added, “We remain open to taking additional steps, if needed, but from my perspective, the best outcome will be if lenders themselves maintain a healthy dose of common sense in their lending practices, and reduce the need for APRA to do more.”

In an attempt to cool red-hot property prices in Sydney and Melbourne, APRA recently announced tough new capital rules on the mortgage portfolios of banks.

That followed its call earlier in the year for banks to keep annual growth in investment home loans to below 10 percent. (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.