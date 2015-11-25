FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australian regulator plans to simplify securitisation rules
November 25, 2015 / 10:27 PM / 2 years ago

Australian regulator plans to simplify securitisation rules

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Australia’s financial watchdog on Thursday released proposals to simplify rules for securitisations by banks allowing them to strengthen their funding position.

The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) said it was proposing to dispense with a credit risk retention or “skin-in-the-game” requirement.

APRA would allow for more flexibility in funding-only securitisation and remove explicit references to warehouse arrangements in the prudential framework.

The regulator said it was seeking feedback on the plans by March 1, 2016. (Reporting by Wayne Cole)

