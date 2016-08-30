Australia's banking watchdog won't change speed limit on investor loans

SYDNEY, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Australia's banking regulator has no intention of changing the 10 percent speed limit for loans to investors in housing property, Chairman Wayne Byres said on Tuesday.

Australian banks have reined in lending to speculative home investors following stern warnings from the Australian Prudential Regulatory Authority (APRA) to prevent a housing bubble in Sydney and Melbourne.

Total domestic housing loans rose 8.1 percent in the quarter to June 2016 to A$1.44 trillion from a year ago, the latest APRA data shows. New housing loans approved in the quarter rose 2.1 percent. (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)