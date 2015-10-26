FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia regulators consider benchmark rate fixing reforms
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
October 26, 2015 / 6:10 AM / 2 years ago

Australia regulators consider benchmark rate fixing reforms

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SYDNEY, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Australian regulators are set to overhaul the way that benchmark interbank interest rates are set, in response to worries about the impact of global banking reforms and a growing perception of regulatory risk.

The Council of Financial Regulators (CFR) is seeking views on a new methodology for calculating the bank bill swap rate (BBSW) benchmark, it said on its website.

Revisions could include a complete change in how BBSW is calculated or small tweaks such as requiring banks to directly negotiate interest rates on certificates of deposits with third parties.

The proposed changes could expand the scope of eligible transactions, widen the panel of submitting banks as well as the timing of transactions, according to a CFR consultation paper.

The CFR is seeking formal submissions and comments in response to its consultation paper by December 3.

Global regulators have been reforming rate-setting practices after Barclays Plc, UBS AG, RBS and others were fined billions of dollars for rigging the London Interbank Offered Rate, known as Libor.

Australia, in 2013, scrapped its BBSW rate-setting mechanism after an exodus of banks from the panel, the first major market to dismantle the tarnished structure.

It replaced the panel of 14 banks with an automated rate mechanism that examines live and executable prices from trading venues for bank accepted bills (BABs) and negotiable certificates of deposit (NCDs).

Last year, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group suspended seven staff involved in a regulatory investigation into BBSW rate fixing. (Reporting by Swati Pandey and Nathan Lynch; Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.