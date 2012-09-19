FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BHP sees iron ore demand slowing, copper solid
September 19, 2012 / 2:00 AM / 5 years ago

BHP sees iron ore demand slowing, copper solid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CANBERRA, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Demand for iron ore is likely to grow at a slower pace than previously and high prices of the past will not happen again, although copper prices are likely to remain high enough to support new supply until 2025, global miner BHP Billiton said on Wednesday.

“Demand will grow less, and producers will be more prepared to meet that supply,” BHP Billiton’s Alberto Calderon, chief executive of aluminium, nickel and corporate development, told an Australia resources conference in Canberra.

“To expect that prices will continue to grow, you will do it at your own peril. Scarcity prices will not happen again.”

The price of iron ore traded as high as $180 a tonne a year ago, but plummeted to a three-year low of $86 earlier this month as demand in China fell before scrambling back above $100.

