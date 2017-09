SYDNEY, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Australia has cut its 2016 iron ore price forecast to $40.40 a tonne from $50 previously, citing rising supplies as global steel production contracts. “Increasing supply from Australia and Brazil is forecast to drive seaborne iron ore spot prices down in 2015 and 2016,” Australia’s Department of Industry, Innovation and Science said. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Ed Davies)