FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia sees iron ore exports rising, even as demand growth wanes
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
June 25, 2013 / 11:47 PM / in 4 years

Australia sees iron ore exports rising, even as demand growth wanes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, June 26 (Reuters) - Australia, the world’s biggest producer of iron ore, forecast a 14 percent rise in exports in the 2013/14 fiscal year as the country’s big miners press ahead with multi-billion-dollar expansions despite signs demand growth is softening.

The Bureau of Resources and Energy Economics (BREE) predicted iron ore exports of 610 million tonnes in the financial year that begins July 1 after upgrading its forecast for the current year by 11 million tonnes to 533 million tonnes.

The government agency also forecast a small rise in exports of both thermal and metallugical coal.

Total energy and resource exports were forecast to rise 11 percent to A$197 billion ($182 billion), helped by an assumed depreciation in the Australian dollar. ($1 = 1.0818 Australian dollars) (Reporting by James Regan and Lincoln Feast; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.