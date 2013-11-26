FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Investment in Australian resources falls as projects completed
November 26, 2013 / 10:51 PM / 4 years ago

Investment in Australian resources falls as projects completed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PERTH, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Investment in new resource projects in Australia is winding down, with the overall value dropping to A$240 billion ($219 billion) from $268 billion six months ago, data released on Wednesday showed.

The decline in value is the result of a record period for projects completed over the period, specifically “mega” projects valued at over A$5 billion, according to the Australian Bureau of Resources and Energy Economics (BREE).

As at October, there were 63 mineral, oil and gas and infrastructure projects at the committed stage compared with 73 projects six months ago, it said. ($1 = 1.0957 Australian dollars) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Lincoln Feast)

