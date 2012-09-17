FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia cuts iron ore export revenue forecasts
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 17, 2012 / 11:55 PM / in 5 years

Australia cuts iron ore export revenue forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CANBERRA, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Australia, the world’s biggest iron ore producer, revised down its forecast for export revenue for the steelmaking ingredient on Tuesday, a fresh sign the mining sector is losing steam as a slowdown in top customer China drives down iron ore prices.

The Bureau of Resources and Energy Economics (BREE) forecast iron ore exports in the year to June 30, 2013, would be 509 million tonnes, little changed on its June forecast of 510 million tonnes and up 8 percent on the previous year.

But the bureau forecast iron ore revenue would fall sharply.

Total iron ore export revenue was forecast at A$53.15 billion ($55.83 billion), compared to the previous forecast of A$66.94 billion, reflecting weaker global prices for iron ore.

The bureau said it expected contract prices for iron ore to be $126 per tonne through 2012 and $101 in 2013.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.