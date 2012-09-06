FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Peabody shelves $500 mln Australian coal mine sale - sources
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 6, 2012 / 6:11 AM / in 5 years

Peabody shelves $500 mln Australian coal mine sale - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Peabody Energy Corp has deferred the $500 million sale of an Australian mine after a near year-long process, sources said, joining deals worth almost $15 billion that have been pulled or delayed as weaker Chinese demand drives prices lower.

Peabody shelved the sale of its Wilkie Creek thermal-coal mine in Queensland state after failing to attract a worthwhile bid, two sources with direct knowledge of the sale said.

“For Peabody, it was not a do-or-die sale. When they didn’t see value in the bids, they decided it is worth waiting for a while,” one source said.

The list of scrapped resources deals looks set to grow as prices for coal, iron ore and other industrial materials hit multi-year lows and even top miners scale back on some favoured expansion projects.

Among other deals likely to join that list are Vale SA’s $500 million Integra Mine in New South Wales and BG Group PLC’s $2 billion stake sale in its Curtis liquefied natural gas project, three separate sources said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.