Australia Treasurer says lower commodity prices won't hurt budget

SYDNEY, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Lower commodity prices won’t hurt Australia’s plan to return its budget to surplus by July 2013, Australian Treasurer Wayne Swan said on Tuesday, hosing down concerns that a peaking in resource prices will weaken government revenues.

In his May budget, Swan forecast a small A$1.5 billion ($1.56 billion) surplus, or 0.1 percent of GDP, in the year to June 30, 2013, but lower commodity prices could make it difficult for the government to reach its revenue forecasts.

Demand for Australia’s minerals has shielded the $1.4 trillion economy from the worst of the global financial crisis and its aftermath, providing a boom in investment, jobs and earnings as the rest of the world struggles.

But tumbling prices for iron ore, coal and other commodities, as well as deepening concerns about the global outlook, has prompted questions over whether Australia’s resources boom is over.

Swan said while prices for iron ore, coal and other commodities were lower than the government had expected, the surplus would still be delivered.

“We will bring our budget back to surplus, as promised, on time,” Swan told reporters.

”Yes commodity prices are down. In our budget we forecast for them to come down. If you take the spot market at the moment, they are down more than we had forecast, a little.

“But I think it is inaccurate to take a spot market forecast and then draw a conclusion from that on a yearly or six-monthly basis.”

Swan said the budget forecasts would be updated in the mid-year budget review later in the year.

Iron ore prices have fallen more than 33 percent from this year’s peak, with the benchmark 62-percent grade iron ore price .IO62-CNI=SI to $99.40 per tonne on Friday, the lowest since Dec. 9, 2009.