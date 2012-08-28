UPDATE 1-Australia Treasurer says lower commodity prices won't hurt budget

* Australia sticks to vow for budget surplus despite commodity fall

* Treasurer says update on budget to come later in fiscal 2013

* Price of Australia’s top export earner iron ore down sharply (Adds details, analyst comment)

SYDNEY, Aug 28 (Reuters) - An unforeseen drop in commodity prices won’t hurt Australia’s plan to return its budget to surplus by July 2013, Australian Treasurer Wayne Swan said on Tuesday, hosing down concerns the declines will weaken government revenues.

In his May budget, Swan forecast a small A$1.5 billion ($1.56 billion) surplus, or 0.1 percent of GDP, in the year to June 30, 2013, but lower commodity prices could make it difficult to reach revenue forecasts.

High demand for Australia’s minerals has shielded the $1.4 trillion economy from the worst of the global financial crisis and its aftermath, providing a boom in investment, jobs and earnings as the rest of the world struggles.

But tumbling prices for iron ore, coal, copper and other commodities, as well as deepening concerns about the strength of the Chinese economy, a major consumer of Australian raw materials, are prompting debate over whether the nation’s mining boom is waning.

The price of iron ore, Australia’s top export earning commodity, has been in near free-fall, down by about a third this year.

China’s economic slowdown is reducing the country’s appetite for resources while suppliers such as Australia are counting on Beijing to implement policy measures in coming months to stimulate growth.

ANZ Bank commodity analysts said iron ore prices were falling on selling triggered by softening steel demand in China that could take six to nine months to correct.

“Following further investigations from a current China marketing trip, we’re highly likely to downgrade short term iron prices by an average 15 percent,” ANZ said in a note to clients on Tuesday.

Swan said while prices were lower than the government had budgeted, the surplus would still be achieved.

“We will bring our budget back to surplus, as promised, on time,” Swan told reporters.

”Yes commodity prices are down. In our budget we forecast for them to come down. If you take the spot market at the moment, they are down more than we had forecast, a little.

“But I think it is inaccurate to take a spot market forecast and then draw a conclusion from that on a yearly or six-monthly basis.”

Swan said the budget forecasts would be updated in the mid-year budget review later in the year.

Last week Federal Resources Minister Martin Ferguson said on radio he believed the resources boom was over. He later clarified his remarks, saying he meant he thought commodities prices had peaked. ($1 = 0.9631 Australian dollars) (Reporting by James Grubel in Canberra; Additional reporting by James Regan in Sydney; Editing by Eric Meijer)