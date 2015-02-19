Australia's Crown shares up as local recovery eclipses profit fall

SYDNEY, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Australian casino operator Crown Resorts Ltd’s half-yearly net profit fell by nearly half, but its shares rose to a five-month high as earnings grew at its flagship local casino.

Net profit came in at A$201.8 million for the six months to Dec. 31, down from A$382.5 million in the previous year, not including earnings adjustments Australian gambling firms make to offset fluctuations in win rates.

Adjusting for those rates, normalised interim profit grew 2.3 percent to A$322.4 million.

The company’s biggest earner, Melbourne city-based Crown casino, grew earnings by a quarter as the amount spent by VIP gamblers nearly doubled, the firm said. Crown Melbourne has in recent years been affected by weak growth amid a downturn in consumer sentiment.

Crown shares were up 8 percent at A$15.61 by 0121 GMT, their highest intraday level since September. (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by ANupama Dwivedi)