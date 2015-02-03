FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia's Echo Entertainment says H1 profit up 78 pct on refurbishment
#Casinos & Gaming
February 3, 2015 / 10:41 PM / 3 years ago

Australia's Echo Entertainment says H1 profit up 78 pct on refurbishment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Australian casino company Echo Entertainment Group Ltd said interim net profit soared 78 percent as its newly refurbished Sydney casino lured visiting gamblers to spend more, adding it is counting on two new casinos to grow earnings further.

The Sydney-based firm, which gets most of its revenue from The Star casino on Sydney’s waterfront, booked underlying net profit of A$112.6 million ($87.59 million) for the six months to Dec. 31.

Group revenue grew 28.3 percent to A$1.16 billion, including a 39 revenue increase for The Star. ($1 = 1.2855 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Byron Kaye, editing by G Crosse)

