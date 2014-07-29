FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Genworth Australia H1 net profit up 41 pct
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 29, 2014 / 10:45 PM / 3 years ago

Genworth Australia H1 net profit up 41 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, July 30 (Reuters) - Home-loan insurer Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia Ltd on Wednesday posted a 41 percent rise in first-half net profit, its first earnings report since listing two months ago.

Genworth, which provides insurance to mortgage lenders, mostly for high loan to value residential mortgages, reported a net profit for the six months-ended June of A$133.1 million ($124.90 million), up from A$94.6 million a year ago.

The company made a strong debut on the Australian Stock Exchange in May after U.S. financial services giant Genworth Financial Inc sold 34 percent of its Australian business to raise A$583 million ($545 million). ($1 = 1.0656 Australian Dollars) (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by David Gregorio)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.