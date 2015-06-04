FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australian grocery supplier Metcash says will take $500 mlln writedown
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 4, 2015 / 12:05 AM / 2 years ago

Australian grocery supplier Metcash says will take $500 mlln writedown

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, June 4 (Reuters) - Australian grocery store supplier Metcash Ltd said it will take a A$640 million ($497 million) impairment charge and withhold dividends because of intense competition in the retail sector.

Metcash, which reports its full-year profit on June 15, said that after reviewing its food and grocery unit it decided to cut the carrying value of various intangible assets.

The company added that it will not declare a final dividend for the year to April 30 and plans to suspend its dividend payments for the following financial year.

Metcash shares fell 4 percent on Wednesday.

$1 = 1.2868 Australian dollars Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Richard Pullin

