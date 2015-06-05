FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australian TV broadcaster Nine warns earnings to fall on soft ad market
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Advertising/Marketing
June 5, 2015 / 7:03 AM / 2 years ago

Australian TV broadcaster Nine warns earnings to fall on soft ad market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, June 5 (Reuters) - Nine Entertainment Co Holdings Co Ltd, Australia’s No.2 television broadcaster, said on Friday that annual pre-tax profit will be lower than previously forecast because of worsening conditions in the advertising market.

The Sydney-based firm said it now expects earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation to come in between A$285 million and A$290 million ($220 million to $223 million), down from A$311 million the previous year.

The company had previously said it expected earnings for the year to June to be in line with the previous year.

$1 = 1.3002 Australian dollars Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.