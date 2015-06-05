Australian TV broadcaster Nine warns earnings to fall on soft ad market

SYDNEY, June 5 (Reuters) - Nine Entertainment Co Holdings Co Ltd, Australia’s No.2 television broadcaster, said on Friday that annual pre-tax profit will be lower than previously forecast because of worsening conditions in the advertising market.

The Sydney-based firm said it now expects earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation to come in between A$285 million and A$290 million ($220 million to $223 million), down from A$311 million the previous year.

The company had previously said it expected earnings for the year to June to be in line with the previous year.