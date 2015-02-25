FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia's Nine Entertainment says H1 profit falls, but advertising improving
February 25, 2015 / 10:21 PM / 3 years ago

Australia's Nine Entertainment says H1 profit falls, but advertising improving

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Australian television broadcaster Nine Entertainment Co Holdings Ltd said on Thursday that interim profit fell 7.0 percent as advertising revenue shrank, but it expects to grow its bottom line in the full financial year as market conditions improve.

Underlying net profit for the country’s No.2-rating free-to-air network came in at A$88.8 million ($70.02 million) for the six months to Dec. 31, down from A$95.2 million in the same period last year and in line with its guidance of between A$85 million and A$90 million.

The company declared an interim dividend of 4.2 cents per share, compared to no dividend in the previous half, and said it will buy back A$150 million of its shares.

$1 = 1.2682 Australian dollars Reporting by Byron Kaye

