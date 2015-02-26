UPDATE 1-Australia's Nine Entertainment says H1 profit falls, but advertising improving

(Recasts throughout, adds Seven, fund manager quote)

By Byron Kaye

SYDNEY, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Australian broadcaster Nine Entertainment Co Holdings Ltd launched a share buyback and forecast a pick-up in a slugging advertising market, boosting its share price despite a 7 percent fall in half-year net profit.

The stock rose 10 percent by mid-morning to A$2.05, putting it back on par with its issue price in December 2013, but investors cautioned about the longer term outlook given an exodus of viewers from free-to-air TV.

The country’s No.2-rating broadcaster on Thursday blamed a “difficult” advertising market for a fall in net profit to A$88.8 million ($69.73 million) for the six months to Dec. 31, but noted advertising “has been on a progressively improving trend”.

Nine also said it planned to buy back A$150 million of its shares, sending the stock as much as 14 percent higher in early trade.

“Whilst I don’t think the company itself is structurally very enticing from an investor perspective, the buyback is enough to support the price in the short term,” said Stan Shamu, a strategist at futures trading house IG Markets.

“These media stocks have gone through a lot recently and this is probably a temporary reprieve.”

Since being re-listed by its private equity owners, Nine has been cutting costs and amping up its multimedia offerings to combat falling TV advertising revenue as viewers head online.

In January, Nine launched a joint venture video-on-demand internet service with newspaper publisher Fairfax Media Ltd to take on U.S. giant Netflix Inc before it enters the country next month.

A week earlier, No.1-rating Seven West Media posted a first-half net loss of nearly A$1 billion, largely because of a A$961 billion writedown on its TV assets to reflect “revision of future growth rates given recent subdued advertising conditions”.

Seven has also teamed up to take on Netflix, joining with Foxtel, the Australian cable TV firm half-owned by Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp.

Nine declared an interim dividend of 4.2 cents per share, compared to no dividend in the previous first half.