Australia's Stockland says H1 profit up on strong residential sales
February 9, 2016 / 9:53 PM / 2 years ago

Australia's Stockland says H1 profit up on strong residential sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Australian property developer Stockland Corp Ltd said underlying first half net profit rose 8.1 percent as residential sales increased, and said it could keep growing earnings amid an uncertain economic environment because of low interest rates.

Underlying net profit came in at A$313 million ($221 million) for the six months to Dec. 31, helped by a 45.5 percent gain in operating profit from its residential division.

The company bumped up its interim dividend to 12.2 Australian cents, from 12 cents, and said it expected to grow earnings per share between 6.5 percent and 7.5 percent for the full year. ($1 = 1.4150 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
