Australia's Stockland says H1 underlying profit up on low rates, high demand
February 10, 2015 / 11:12 PM / 3 years ago

Australia's Stockland says H1 underlying profit up on low rates, high demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Australian property company Stockland Corp Ltd said underlying half-year profit grew 8.5 percent, just beating analyst expecations, as its residential division benefited from low interest rates and high demand.

Underlying profit, which excludes portfolio revaluations, came in at A$290 million ($225 million) for the six months to Dec. 31, compared with the A$286 million average forecast of analysts polled by Reuters Starmine.

Overall net profit grew 55 percent to A$462 million because of revaluations. The company announced a distribution of 12 cents, unchanged from the previous interim result.

$1 = 1.2872 Australian dollars Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Richard Pullin

