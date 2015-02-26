FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia's Treasury Wine swings back to profit
February 26, 2015 / 10:06 PM / 3 years ago

Australia's Treasury Wine swings back to profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Australia’s Treasury Wine Estates Ltd, the world’s biggest listed standalone wine firm, said it swung back to a profit in the first half as ramped-up marketing for its best-known labels drove sales higher and it cut costs.

Net profit for the maker of the Penfolds and Beringer brands came in at A$42.6 million ($33.21 million) for the six months to Dec. 31, down from A$106.2 million in the previous first half but a turnaround from the A$100.9 million loss it posted for the full 2014 financial year.

Half-yearly sales rose 9 percent to A$882.7 million, and the company declared an interim dividend of 6 cents, in line with the previous first half. ($1 = 1.2829 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by James Dalgleish)

