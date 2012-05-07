FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Some Australia retail sales data accidentally released early
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 7, 2012 / 7:01 AM / 5 years ago

Some Australia retail sales data accidentally released early

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SYDNEY, May 7 (Reuters) - The Australian government’s statistics agency said some figures relating to its March retail sales report published on Monday had been emailed in error to six clients 20 minutes ahead of the 0130 GMT release schedule.

There were no signs of any significant market reaction at 0110 GMT when the emails were sent, although the Australian dollar drifted higher after the stronger-than-expected headline retail sales figures were officially released.

When contacted by Reuters, the Australian Bureau of Statistics declined to reveal who the clients were but said the email probably contained customised reports that did not include the headline retail sales numbers.

The spokesman, who was unable to give further details immediately, said the bureau routinely sends out such emails to clients, but only at or after the 0130 GMT embargo.

“The ABS recognises that this is a breach of our release policy. I have instigated a full review of the circumstances leading up to the release to understand why it happened and to prevent it from happening again,” Brian Pink, head of the agency, said in a statement.

Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.