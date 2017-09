SYDNEY, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Rio Tinto PLC said on Friday it will suspend alumina production at its Gove refinery in Australia, saying the plant is no longer a viable business in the current market environment.

Rio Tinto did not provide a timeframe, saying it would work on phasing out production and consult with employees.

The company said earlier this week it had decided not to convert the Gove plant to use gas-fired power.