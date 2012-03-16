Rio halts iron ore port operations as cyclone nears

SYDNEY, March 16 (Reuters) - Rio Tinto said on Friday it was in the process of suspending iron ore port operations in Australia as a tropical cyclone bears down on the Western Australia coast.

Operations at two ports used by Rio Tinto -- Dampier and Cape Lambert -- were winding down, while mining and its rail hauling line remained open, said a spokesman for Rio Tinto, the world’s second-largest iron ore producer.

Cyclone Lua was intensifying and expected to sweep across the vast Pilbara iron ore mining belt early on Saturday, according to the Australian Bureau of Meteorology.