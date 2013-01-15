TABLE-Rio Tinto Q4, full-year production data

Jan 15 (Reuters) - Following are Rio Tinto's fourth-quarter 2012 production figures and forecast versus actual for the full year: 2012 2012 2011 2012 2012 2011 Q4 Q3 Q4 guidance Alumina 2,617 2,675 2,355 10,041 7,000 8,947 Aluminium 906 855 961 3,456 2,200 3,824 Bauxite 10,731 10,350 9,466 39,363 30,700 35,437 Hard 1,932 2,407 2,638 8,044 8,500 8,815 coking coal Mined copper 163,900 132,000 137,000 548,800 560,000 519,700 Refined 86,200 69,700 80,900 279,300 290,000 334,400 copper Iron ore 51,967 52,628 51,207 198,869^ 250,000* 244,624* Source: Rio Tinto ^ Attributable to company. Total 2012 iron ore was 253 mln tonnes * 100 pct basis