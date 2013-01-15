FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 15, 2013 / 4:36 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Rio Tinto Q4, full-year production data

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 15 (Reuters) - Following are Rio Tinto's 
 fourth-quarter 2012 production figures and forecast
versus actual for the full year:    
  
                2012     2012   2011    2012   2012     2011
                Q4        Q3    Q4           guidance          
Alumina        2,617    2,675  2,355   10,041  7,000   8,947  

Aluminium        906      855    961   3,456   2,200   3,824  

Bauxite       10,731   10,350  9,466  39,363  30,700  35,437  

Hard           1,932    2,407  2,638   8,044   8,500   8,815  
coking                                                    
coal                                                     

Mined                                                           
  
copper     163,900   132,000    137,000 548,800 560,000  519,700
Refined     86,200    69,700     80,900 279,300 290,000  334,400
 
copper                                                    
Iron ore    51,967    52,628   51,207 198,869^ 250,000* 244,624*

Source: Rio Tinto 
 ^ Attributable to company. Total 2012 iron ore was 253 mln
tonnes
* 100 pct basis

