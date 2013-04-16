FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Rio Tinto Q1 production data
April 16, 2013 / 7:06 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Rio Tinto Q1 production data

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SYDNEY, April 16 (Reuters) - Following are Rio Tinto's
  first-quarter 2013 production figures and
full-year forecasts:


                2013     2012     2012           2013     2012
                Q1        Q4      Q1           guidance   actual
Alumina        2,186     2,617    2,391         7,800   10,041 

Aluminium      907        906    854            2,500    3,456  

Bauxite       9,562      10,731   8,840        33,000    39,363 

Hard         1,650        1,932   1,703         8,500     8,044 
coking                                                    
coal                                                     

Mined                                                           
copper      150,300    163,900   119,500      540,000    548,800
          
Refined      80,500     86,200    74,100      205,000    279,300
copper
Iron ore    *48,250    *51,967   *45,643    **265,000  *198,869

Source: Rio Tinto 
* Attributable to company. Total Q1 iron ore was 61.2 mln tonnes
on 100 pct basis
** Guidance based on 100 percent basis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
