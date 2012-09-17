FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia's Rip Curl hires adviser for possible sale-source
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
September 17, 2012 / 1:20 AM / 5 years ago

Australia's Rip Curl hires adviser for possible sale-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MELBOURNE, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Australia’s privately owned Rip Curl surfwear company has hired Bank of America Merrill Lynch as advisers on a possible sale of the company, a source familiar with the situation said on Monday.

The company, founded in 1969 by two friends near the surfing haven of Bells Beach, could fetch up to A$480 million ($506 million) in a full sale, the person said, speaking on condition of anonymity because the matter is confidential.

Rip Curl has stores in Australia and New Zealand, the United States and Canada, Europe and South America. (Reporting by Victoria Thieberger; Editing by Lincoln Feast and John Mair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.