FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
LVMH-backed fund buys stake in Aussie bushwear firm R.M. Williams
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 15, 2013 / 6:11 AM / 4 years ago

LVMH-backed fund buys stake in Aussie bushwear firm R.M. Williams

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SYDNEY, April 15 (Reuters) - A private equity fund sponsored by French luxury brand LVMH Group has snapped up just under half of Australia’s R.M. Williams in deal aimed at helping the bushwear firm expand further overseas.

The sale of the 49.9 percent holding was valued at around A$52 million ($55 million), said a source close to the deal who was not authorised to speak on the record.

Singapore-based L Capital Asia, which is also backed by Groupe Arnault, the holding company of LVMH chairman and chief executive Bernard Arnault, and Malaysia’s YTL Corp, specialises in developing distinctive but affordable brands in the Asia-Pacific region.

Last year it took a 50 percent stake in upmarket Australian food store Jones the Grocer.

Ken Cowley, chairman and owner of R.M. Williams, which is known for its elastic-sided boots, will retain the majority holding. He said L Capital had committed to retaining Australian manufacturing for the firm’s products.

The 81-year-old Australian company has more than 50 stores around the world. The transaction is expected to be completed by mid-May and new board members announced at that time.

$1 = 0.9522 Australian dollars Reporting by Jane Wardell; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.