FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia's PEP offers $1 bln for risk management group SAI
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 26, 2014 / 1:36 AM / 3 years ago

Australia's PEP offers $1 bln for risk management group SAI

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, May 26 (Reuters) - Australian private equity firm Pacific Equity Partners said on Monday it had offered to buy risk management and standards compliance business SAI Global Ltd for up to A$1.1 billion ($1 billion) and take it private.

SAI said it was considering the offer and also that it had terminated Chief Executive Officer Stephen Porges’s employment because of “fundamental differences of opinion between him and the board”.

SAI shares jumped 18 percent to a record high of A$5.06 by 0120 GMT, although that was short of PEP’s offer of between A$5.10 and A$5.25. ($1 = 1.0821 Australian Dollars) (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.