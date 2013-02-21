FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia's Santos underlying profit up by a third
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
February 21, 2013 / 10:27 PM / 5 years ago

Australia's Santos underlying profit up by a third

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SYDNEY, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Australian oil and gas producer Santos reported a 34 percent rise in annual profit after lifting gas production and said its major LNG development projects remained on track.

Santos, the country’s No. 2 energy firm, posted an underlying profit of A$606 million ($621 million) for 2012, up from A$453 million in 2011 and compared with consensus analysts’ forecast of about A$600 million.

Santos maintained its 2013 production target at 53-57 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Like other gas producers, Santos has been grappling with cost increases on development projects, with the strong Australian dollar a major factor. Rival Origin Energy on Thursday announced a 7 percent hike in costs at its Australia Pacific LNG project.

Santos said its $18.5 billion Gladstone coal seam gas to LNG (GLNG) project in Queensland, which is almost half complete, was still on track to start producing LNG in 2015.

GLNG has had to purchase additional gas reserves from producers in the area, a move that some industry analysts have interpreted as a sign Santos has not been as successful as it had hoped in proving up gas reserves for its flagship development.

Santos said the Exxon Mobil-led $19 billion Papua New Guinea LNG project was also on track to come online in 2014.

Santos’ Moomba-191 in South Australia’s Cooper Basin became the country’s first commercially producing shale gas well last year, and was producing at 2.5 million standard cubic feet per day at the end of the year. Four new exploration wells were planned for 2013, Santos said.

Larger rival Woodside Petroleum beat analyst expectations with a record full-year net profit on Wednesday after its Pluto liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant boosted production. ($1 = 0.9754 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Rebekah Kebede and Lincoln Feast; Editing by John Mair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.