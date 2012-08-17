Santos shares surge 5 percent after rise in underlying profit

SYDNEY, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Shares in Australian oil and gas producer Santos jumped as much as 5 percent in early trading on Friday after it reported a 20 percent rise in underlying profit.

Underlying profit increased to A$283 million as new projects came online and natural gas prices rose.

First-half net profit was A$262 million, compared with A$504 million in the first half of last year when Santos booked a gain from asset sales.

Shares were at $11.92 at 1217 GMT. (Reporting by Jane Wardell; Editing by Ryan Woo)