UPDATE 2-Santos profit beats estimate, shares at 2-month high

* H1 underlying profit A$283 mln vs A$270 mln expected

* Expects production in H2 to be stronger than H1

* Moomba-191 well delivers first commercial shale gas

* Maintains FY production guidance

SYDNEY, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Santos, Australia’s third-biggest oil and gas producer, reported a better-than-expected underlying profit for the first half as it brought its first commercial shale gas well online and gas prices rose, driving its shares to a two-month high.

The 20 percent jump in underlying profit is good news for the smaller rival of BHP Billiton and Woodside Petroleum, coming just weeks after it reported a major blow-out in costs at its key Gladstone LNG (GLNG) project in eastern Queensland.

“First-half production was the highest in three years which, combined with higher oil and gas prices, has produced a strong first-half result,” Chief Executive David Knox said in a statement on Friday.

“We expect production in the second half of the year will be stronger than the first.”

The production of shale gas from its Moomba-191 well, which Santos owns a majority interest in, is a positive development for the company’s Gladstone LNG project.

“We expect further appraisal of the shale gas resources to provide additional reserves booking for Santos which could help secure long term gas supply for GLNG and potentially longer term expansion,” said Neil Beveridge, an analyst with Bernstein Research in Hong Kong.

Oil and gas production surged 11 percent to 25.4 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe) in the first half.

Santos maintained its full-year output guidance of a range of 51-55 MMboe and declared an interim dividend of 15 cents per share, unchanged from a year earlier.

Net profit slumped 48 percent to A$262 million ($275 million) from A$504 million in the first half of last year when Santos booked a gain from asset sales.

But first-half underlying profit, which excludes one-time gains and losses, rose to A$283 million from A$236 million. Analysts had estimated an underlying profit of A$270 million.

Santos shares rose as high as A$12.14, outpacing an overall higher market. They ended up 3.2 percent at A$11.78.

GLADSTONE

Santos said its flagship $18.5 billion Gladstone LNG project, one of three gas developments worth over $50 billion underway in Queensland, is on schedule to begin production in 2015.

People in the industry say plans are running off track due to disappointing drilling results, which have led to rising costs, and because of staunch opposition from local farmers and environmentalists concerned that the projects will damage local water supplies.

The cost of GLNG has increased more than 15 percent to $18.5 billion in late June as 300 additional wells had to be drilled to find enough gas for the planned start-up, Santos said.

Santos added that it expects the government’s carbon tax to cost the company between A$45 million and A$65 million in the 12 months from the introduction of the levy on July 1.