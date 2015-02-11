FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Santos to write off A$1.6 billion on oil price fall
February 11, 2015 / 11:26 PM / 3 years ago

Santos to write off A$1.6 billion on oil price fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Santos Ltd will write off A$1.6 billion ($1.24 billion) in asset impairments from its full-year financial results after the recent steep fall in oil prices, the oil and gas company said on Thursday.

“This is a reflection of the current oil price environment. The non-cash impairment charges are not expected to impact Santos’ investment grade credit rating or debt facilities,” Andrew Seaton, Santos chief financial officer, said in a statement.

Santos stock dropped more than 4 percent in early trading to A$7.39 - less than half its August 2014 peak.

Santos will publish its 2014 financial results on February 20.

Santos said that in assessing the value of its assets, it used a future oil price of US$90 a barrel from 2019 and an Australian dollar/U.S. dollar exchange rate of 80 U.S. cents per A$1.00.

$1 = 1.2953 Australian dollars Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin

