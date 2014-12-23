Two men arrested in Sydney by anti-terror police

SYDNEY, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Two men have been arrested in Sydney in a “counter terrorism operation”, Australian police said on Wednesday, a week after a 16-hour siege in a central city cafe ended with the deaths of two hostages and a gunman with radical Islamist sympathies.

Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott said on Tuesday security officials had intercepted a heightened level of “terrorist chatter” in the aftermath of the Sydney cafe siege.

Police said they would provide more details later on Wednesday. (Editing by Toni Reinhold)