Two men arrested in Sydney by anti-terror police
December 23, 2014 / 9:36 PM / 3 years ago

Two men arrested in Sydney by anti-terror police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Two men have been arrested in Sydney in a “counter terrorism operation”, Australian police said on Wednesday, a week after a 16-hour siege in a central city cafe ended with the deaths of two hostages and a gunman with radical Islamist sympathies.

Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott said on Tuesday security officials had intercepted a heightened level of “terrorist chatter” in the aftermath of the Sydney cafe siege.

Police said they would provide more details later on Wednesday. (Editing by Toni Reinhold)

