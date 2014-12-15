FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US Consulate near hostage cafe evacuated, security warning issued
December 15, 2014 / 1:40 AM / 3 years ago

US Consulate near hostage cafe evacuated, security warning issued

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The United States has evacuated its Sydney Consulate, which is located near a cafe in the city where hostages are being held, a spokeswoman said on Monday.

The consulate has also issued an emergency warning to U.S. citizens in Sydney, urging them to “maintain a high level of vigilance and take appropriate steps to enhance your personal security”.

The spokeswoman said a couple of essential personnel remained at the consulate but all others had been sent home. (Reporting By Jane Wardell; Editing by Paul Tait)

